Linn A. Ford

Mankato, Minn., formerly Sioux City

Linn Alan Ford, 72, of Mankato, formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully in his home Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, after a recently discovered and fast moving health condition.

A public celebration of Linn's life will be 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Northview- North Mankato Mortuary, 2060 Commerce Drive, North Mankato. Burial will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Due to space constraints, a private service will be held at Northview. For those wishing to watch from the comfort and safety of your own home, it will be available online by Tuesday evening at www.mankatomortuary.com where you can also share your favorite memory of Linn with his family.

Because we want everyone who wishes to honor Linn's life by participating in his visitation, and because we want everyone to stay safe, we request that you honor the following, concerning COVID-19.

If you answer "yes" to any of the following symptoms, we respectfully ask you to PLEASE REFRAIN from attending the visitation and/or private service and burial.

In the past 24 hours, have you had any of the following symptoms? Fever, cough not due to allergies, sore throat, shortness of breath, or loss of smell or taste.

Have you traveled internationally in the last 14 days?

Have you had close personal contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 14 days, (per criteria below)? Within 6 feet for prolonged periods? In direct contact with infectious secretions, (been coughed, sneezed upon, etc.)? Is your temperature equal to, or higher than, 100 degrees F. (37.8 degrees C.)?

Linn was born in Sioux City, on March 2, 1948, to Arthur T. Ford, Jr. and Vina (Fritz) Ford. He graduated from Sioux City Central High School in 1966 and attended Western Iowa Tech Community College for a year and a half and Hawarden Jr. College for one semester.

In 1968, he joined the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed for six months in Guam, where he got to see the Bob Hope USO Show in person, (and was videotaped in the audience, which aired on TV). He spent the bulk of his enlistment, stationed with the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth AFB, Rapid City, S.D. While still in the Air Force, he continued pursuing his college education, which he completed with both bachelors and master's degrees from Mankato State University.

Seven months before his military discharge, Linn met his future and beloved wife, Paulette Stogsdill, who had just started her teaching career in the Rapid City Public School System. Three months before his military discharge, Linn worked as a volunteer for the Rapid City Flood Recovery in 1972, an experience that left an impact on him for the rest of his life.

On July 14, 1973, Linn married his sweetheart, Paulette, and three and a half years later, they were blessed with their one and only child, Adam, their absolute pride and joy.

Career-wise, Linn spent 29 years working for the Minnesota Regional Treatment Center in St. Peter, Minn. He first worked as a security guardounselor for the Criminally Insane, then, for seven years as a social worker on the sex offender unit, lastly, as a psychologist for the mentally ill and dangerous (Quite the resume).

Linn was an avid sports fan, playing fast-pitch amateur baseball while in the service and spending his honeymoon with Paulette, in right field of Met Stadium, competing with 6 and 7 year-olds, catching fly balls during the Twins' practice, before settling down to watch the games. He also played fast-pitch softball. In the 1980s, their season tickets took Linn and Paulette to many enjoyable Vikings football games.

Equal to his love of ball games was Linn's passion for motorcycles and motorcycling all over the country, from Sacramento, Calif., to Washington D.C. to Colorado and the Black Hills, and just countless other motorcycle trips. He started out on a 1971 500 Kawasaki, (which held the quarter mile speed record at that time), and ended up with a 2002, 1800 Illusion-Blue Gold Wing, which he later tricked out.

As time went by, Linn started traveling with RVsotorhomes, making trips to Glacier National Park, in Montana, across North Dakota to its beautiful Badlands, and through the scenic beauty of Colorado and the Black Hills of South Dakota.

After retirement, golfing became Linn's steady job, which lasted for years. When health issues put the kabash to both motorcycling and golfing, Linn became a pool shark at VINE, where he gave his pool-playing buddies a run for their money, (which he would say, wasn't saying much, since no money was involved).

Known for his dry wit and somewhat sarcastic sense of humor, Linn's one-liners could crack people up-even the Hospice workers-a gift he gave us all during his last three weeks of life, making the heaviness of impending death so much lighter. (One of his favorite quotes, "If I haven't offended you yet with my sarcasm…please be patient.")

Linn is survived by the two most important people in his life, his beloved wife, Paulette of Mankato, and his beloved son, Adam of St. Paul. Other survivors include his son-in-law, Ryan Calvin of St. Paul; his father-in-law, Paul Stogsdill of Wagner S.D.; his brother, Craig (Tina) Ford of Sioux Falls, S.D.; his niece, Tiffny (Tim) Hagan and their children, Madison and Mytch Hagan of Sioux Falls; and cousins, Don Ford of Sioux City, and Shirley Meyer of Climbing Hill, Iowa.

Linn was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Vina Ford.

In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to the Mankato Mayo Clinic Hospice, MCHS, 1025 Marsh Street, Mankato, MN 56001.