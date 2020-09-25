James B. Pepper

Surprise, Ariz., formerly Sioux City

James Bennett Pepper, 79, of Surprise, formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Sept. 17, 2020.

Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Menke Funeral Home in Sun City Ariz. Interment will be in Sunland Memorial Park. Visitation will be noon until service time Monday at the funeral home. To view full obituary and share condolences, please visit www.menkefuneralhome.com.

James was born on Feb. 14, 1941, in Rawlins, Wyo., to Dr. James and Katheryn Pepper. James had a wonderful childhood. From adventurous trips to his grandma's house in the middle of winter to working at the Grand Tetons Lodge as a prep-chef. Jim graduated from Rawlins High School in 1959. He soon went to Morningside College in Sioux City, where he would later meet his bride, Judith Ann Jones.

James is survived by his daughter, Benet (Pepper) O'Connor; his son-in-law, Michael O'Connor; grandson, Aiden O'Connor; cousin, Cecil Alice Johnstone; niece, Kaycee Carpenter-Wiita; and nephew, Cotton Carpenter.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Tunnels to Towers Foundation 718-987-1931 (donor support Team).

We love you Daddy/Grandpaim. You will always be in our hearts, forever.