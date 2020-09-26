R. Dean Chapman

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., formerly Sioux City

R. Dean Chapman, 96, of Ocean Isle Beach, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday in Graceland Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside in Sioux City. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Dean was born on Aug. 16, 1924, in Alma, Mich., to DeVere and Ruby (Keyes) Chapman. Mr. Chapman served in the U.S. Armed Forces during World War II. He began his agribusiness career in Michigan.

In 1964, Dean and his wife, Edith (Ellerby), the mother of his children, moved from Michigan to Sioux City. Edith worked as a real estate broker for many years in their farm and home real estate brokerage firm.

Dean later married his second wife, Mary (Wombolt) of Red Oak, Iowa. They both enjoyed the real estate business. Dean was a very out-going person with a witty sense of humor. His motto was, "Every day is a good day, and some are even better." He and Mary loved brightening peoples' days.

Dean loved ballroom dancing and enjoyed mingling with friends at three local area senior centers. At the age of 95, he waltzed into retirement from Coldwell Banker Associated Brokers Realty, Inc. in Sioux City. His board memberships included Sioux City Museum, Sioux City Symphony, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Congressional Realty Advisory Council, Sioux City Chamber of Commerce, and Sioux City Board of Realtors.

Dean is survived by daughter, Kathleen and her husband, Lester Horowitz of Ocean Isle Beach; and daughter-in-law, Jo Ann Chapman of Holden Beach, N.C. Jo Ann is the recent widow of Gary Chapman. Dean's son, Gary passed-away April 14, 2019 in Holden Beach. Additional survivors are granddaughter, Maggie Chapman and grandson, Jaben Chapman of Michigan; grandson, Bruce West of North Carolina; granddaughter, Kira Frederick Douglass and husband, Bruce Douglass of Nevada; great-granddaughter, Ashlynn Chapman of Michigan; nieces and nephews; and dearest family friend, Vicky Bentson of Sioux City.