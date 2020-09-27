Tony (Robert A.) Dimig

Sergeant Bluff

Tony (Robert A.) Dimig, 54, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Sept. 22, 2020, at a local hospital.

Service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be in Danbury Catholic Cemetery at Danbury, Iowa. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Tony was born on Dec. 24, 1965, in Sioux City, to Robert and Jane (Henrich) Dimig. He graduated high school and went on to attend WITCC. He worked as a carpenter for various businesses throughout his life.

In October of 1990, he was married to Amy Miller. To this union, two children were born.

Tony enjoyed woodworking, cabinet making, working at Park Jefferson Speedway and spending time with his family.

Those left to honor his memory include his sons, Tyler (Cody) Wilson of Niobrara, Neb., Alec (fianceé, Gina) Dimig of Merrill, Iowa, their daughter, Hope; previous wives, Amy Miller and Kim Horner; siblings, John (Beth) Dimig, Denise (Paul) Ruden, Diane (Jake) Ruden, Shirl (Wesley) Hartson, Barbara (Chris) Zaugg and Joyce (Chris) Scriver; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; aunts and uncles, Barb and Doug Morgan, Ruth and Ed Henrich, and Mike and Mark Dimig.