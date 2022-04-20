Aaron Arvel Balliet

Kansas City, Mo., formerly Sergeant Bluff

Aaron Arvel Balliet, 40, of Kansas City and formerly of Sergeant Bluff passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at a Kansas City hospital.

Visitation with the family present will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Saturday with Service at 12:15 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Private Burial will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Aaron was born Sept. 5, 1981, the son of Gary and Ronna Balliet. He graduated from Sergeant Bluff-Luton in 1999 where he was All Conference in sports at SBL and All City in soccer at Heelan. He attended Briar Cliff, and after a successful basketball and soccer career and homecoming royalty he graduated on May 24, 2003. Aaron received his Masters of Arts degree from the University of South Dakota on Dec. 15, 2006.

Aaron married Alison Henderson in 2010; to this union two children, Evan and Ethan were born. He married Preethy Dileepkumar in 2018 and to this union, Aanya and Ayan were born.

Aaron worked at Gelita for two years and in the chemistry lab, and then for 12 years at American Water at the Waste Water Treatment Plant in Sioux City. He began in the chemistry lab and the managed the plant. He was transferred to American Waters Plant in Leavenworth, Kan. For the past five years he was employed at the Kansas City Missouri Water Plant in management.

Aaron loved sports, boating, and his four children and family. He enjoyed his time coaching the Sergeant Bluff soccer team for four years, taking them to state for the first time.

He is survived by his wife Preethy; four children Evan, Ethan, Aanya, and Ayan; parents Gary and Ronna Balliet; brothers Brett (Ashley) Balliet and Chris (Tess) Balliet; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; three nephews; and one niece.

Aaron was preceded in death by his grandparents Robert and Delores Foster and George and Lyla Balliet; and his cousins Josh Heger and Jonathan Uthe.

An education fund for Aaron's children will be established and all memorials may be given in Aaron's memory.