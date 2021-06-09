Adeline L. Washinowski

Sioux City

Adeline L. Washinowski, 94, of Sioux City, passed away surrounded by her family, on Monday, June 7, 2021, at a local nursing home.

Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Adeline was born on May 22, 1927, in Round Lake, Minn., to Jack and Emma (Kleuver) Preuss. She graduated from Round Lake High School in 1945 and then graduated from Sioux City Cosmetology in 1966. She was united in marriage to Edward "Eddie Skeets" Washinowski on Feb. 22, 1946, in Round Lake. He preceded her in death in 1995. Together they lived in Worthington, Minn., before coming to Sioux City in 1963. Adeline worked as a cosmetologist from 1966 to 1980, then at Tri-State Concessions from 1967 to 1984 and finally for Greenberg Jewelry from 1980 to 2007.

She was a member of Nativity Catholic Church and enjoyed spending time with her family. She supported her husband Eddie Skeets, who was a prominent musician and band leader. She also focused on her interests in hairdressing and selling beautiful jewelry.

She is survived by her children Joan (Mark) O'Harrow of Dakota Dunes, and Jeff (Cindy) Washinowski of Mankato, Minn.; grandchildren Shea (Katie) O'Harrow of Austin, Texas, Seth (April) Washinowski of Mesa, Ariz., Keely (Kelly Smith) O'Harrow of Ft. Meyers, Fla., Mandi (Martin) Sonnenfeld of Mankato, Minn.; ten great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ilona Benson of Worthington.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, Jack Washinowski.

Memorials may be made to the family for memorial masses.