Adella Hulstein

Sioux Center, Iowa

81, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Services: March 20 at 2 p.m., Reformed Church, Sioux Center. Masks suggested. Burial: after the service, Memory Gardens Cemetery, Sioux Center. Visitation was held March 19 from 5 to 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements with Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center.