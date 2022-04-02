Agnes Lucille Hoffman

Jefferson, S.D.

Agnes Lucille Hoffman, 95, of Jefferson died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at a Sioux City hospital surrounded by family.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Jefferson with a Vigil Service to follow. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday with Father Joseph Vogel officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Peter's Cemetery. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Agnes Lucille Hoffman was born on Sept. 3, 1926, in Marcus, S.D., to William and Emma Edwards. The family moved to Sergeant Bluff during her childhood, and Agnes attended East High School in Sioux City, graduating in 1943. Agnes married Francis "Bud" Hoffman on Oct. 19, 1948, in Sioux City. They made their home in Jefferson and had two daughters: Linda Christiansen of Jefferson and Lori Kjose of Elk Point, S.D. Agnes and Bud raised and raced thoroughbred horses across the Midwest.

She was an active member of St. Peter's Catholic Church and a member of the church's Altar Society. She was a member of the Elk Point Country Club and Sun Valley Golf Course playing until the age of 90. Throughout her life she was an avid card player and continued to play with her friends at StoneyBrook Suites Assisted Living. Agnes also enjoyed watching tennis, golf and basketball. She worked as a bookkeeper throughout her life.

Agnes is survived by her daughters Linda Christiansen (Randy) of Jefferson and Lori Kjose (Brad) of Elk Point; grandchildren Tracy Kuhn (Brad) of Las Vegas, Nev., Brian Christiansen (Nicole) of Jefferson, Melissa Strong (Josh) of North Sioux City, and Kyle Christiansen of North Sioux City; seven great-grandchildren Tayler, Alissa, Jordan, Kylie, Gracie, Bode, and Haddie; one great-great-grandchild Devin; brother-in-law Dean Hoffman; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother Jerry; sister Neva; granddaughter Jennifer; and brothers-in-law Clyde and Tibertius.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed towards the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Association.