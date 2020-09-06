Alden C. Noble

Columbus, Neb., formerly Sioux City

Alden C. Noble, 93, of Columbus, Neb., formerly Sioux City, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Memorial service, including a Masonic Service by Morningside Lodge 615, will be 2 p.m. Friday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel, with Neil Peck, C.S. officiating. Private burial will follow in Graceland Park Cemetery, with Military Honors by the U.S. Navy Reserve. Visitation, with the family present, will begin 1 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. On-line condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com. Service will be livestreamed at link available on Meyer Brothers' website under Alden's name.

Mr. Noble was born in Sioux City, to David A. Noble Sr. and Cecile (Crittenden) Noble on Feb. 18, 1927. He was a graduate of East High School and Iowa State University (Agricultural Engineering in 1950). During World War II, he served in the United States Navy as an instructor of highly classified programs such as radar and radar jamming, sonar and underwater acoustics, microwaves, cavity magnetrons, and friend/foe identification techniques.

On April 14, 1951, he married Peggy Ann Krenek at First Baptist Church in Sioux City. He was employed as an International Harvester Company engineer before joining Iowa Stock Pig Co., where he was a partner with his father and brother for 38 years.

He served as a member and chairman of the Woodbury County Extension Council and also as a member and chairman of the Sioux City Board of Electrical Examiners for the City of Sioux City. He held an Amateur Radio Extra Class License, with the call sign W0BXD; a First Class Commercial Radiotelephone License, and a Radar Endorsement all from the Federal Communications Commission. For many years, he was an active member and instructor in the radio communications unit of the Sioux City Civil Defense. He was also a longtime member of the U.S. Air Force Military Affiliate Radio System.

Alden was a longtime member and Past Master of Morningside Masonic Lodge 615, and actively participated in the degree work of the Masonic Bodies. He was honored in 1983 with the 33rd degree of the Scottish Rite. Alden was a member of the Sioux City Consistory, the Sioux City York Rite Bodies, High 12 Founders Club No. 1, Abu Bekr Shrine Temple, and the Little Yellow Dog Auction Club. He was a member of Morningside Presbyterian Church and served as president of the Board of Trustees and as a Ruling Elder of the Church.

Alden excelled in many areas, including history, science, electronics, mathematics, woodworking and engineering. He built many clocks, music boxes, telescopes, guns, pieces of furniture, and other gifts for family and friends. He created interesting collections, including scientific instruments, kaleidoscopes, notebooks of his favorite thoughts, and antiques that he would restore. He loved learning new things throughout his life by reading, taking classes, and traveling around the world.

His hobbies included painting, genealogy, reading, fixing anything broken, classical music, growing roses, etc. He memorized and shared many favorite quotations, poems, speeches, and songs. One of his favorite beliefs was to always have so many projects that he would never run out of things to do.

Survivors include a son, Alden Joel Noble of Maple Grove, Minn.; a daughter and her husband, Elizabeth and Terry Millard of Columbus, Neb.; grandson, Benjamin Noble Millard of Richfield, Minn.; nephew, Dr. David Noble of Sioux City; nieces, Judy (Noble) Colbert of Athens, Ga., and Carol Padgham Albrecht of Moscow, Idaho.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David A. and Cecile I. (Crittenden) Noble; his wife, Peggy Ann (Krenek) Noble; and his brother, David A. Noble Jr.