Alden Menning

Orange City, Iowa

Alden Menning, 87, of Orange City, passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the Happy Siesta Health Care Center in Remsen, Iowa.

Services will be 10:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at First Reformed Church in Orange City. The Rev. Mark Haverdink will officiate. After the service there will be a time of lunch and fellowship, followed by interment at the Newkirk Cemetery in rural Hospers, Iowa. The family requests all who attend the service to wear masks. Arrangements are with the Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City.

Alden Leroy was born on Aug. 20, 1933, in Orange City, the son of Bert and Nellie (Van Kley) Menning. He was raised in the rural Alton area, where he attended school and graduated from the Newkirk Consolidated School System.

"Al" served in the United States Army for two years and was released from active duty in 1956, continuing to serve in the National Guard until he was honorably discharged in 1962.

He was united in marriage to Constance Rae Bloemendaal on Nov. 30, 1956, in Orange City. He and "Connie" together farmed the Menning Farm north of Alton for 37 years before moving to Orange City in 1992.

In retirement, he spent time working at both the Landsmeer Golf Club in Orange City, and the Alton Country Club. Al and Connie enjoyed traveling with their family and friends and spent many winters in Arizona. Connie passed away on April 28, 2020, in Remsen, after almost 64 years of marriage.

Mr. Menning was currently a member of First Reformed Church in Orange City. Before moving to Orange City, he and his wife were active members of the Newkirk Reformed Church, where he had been an elder and taught Sunday school. In earlier years, he served on the Floyd Valley School Board, and participated on various church softball teams. He enjoyed playing cards, going fishing, bowling, and golfing.

Survivors include his three children and their spouses, David and Cindy Menning of Bloomington, Ill., Bruce and Cathy Menning of National City, Mich., and Kaye and Kirt Bennett of Punta Gorda, Fla.; six grandchildren, Susan (Dan) Nelson of Thompson's Station, Tenn., Tom (Sydney) Menning of Fox Lake, Ill., Lea (Jim) Nelson of Bloomington, Ashley Menning of Stamford, Conn., Spencer Bennett, serving in the United States Air Force, and Elijah Bennett of Punta Gorda; seven great-grandchildren, Avery and Romey Nelson of Thompson's Station, Riley, Leighton, Margot, and Lucy Menning of Fox Lake, and Evelyn Nelson of Bloomington; and three sisters-in-law, Barb (Al) Top of Orange City, Ardis (Brad) Van Rooyan of Eldridge and Alice Bloemendaal of Alton.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by Connie's parents, Arie and Helen Bloemendaal; a stepmother-in-law, Matilda (Bloemendaal) Ter Horst; two brothers, Dr. Arnold (Thelma) Menning and Ralph Menning; a brother-in-law, Larry Bloemendaal; and a sister-in-law, Elsie (Cleveringa) Bloemendaal.

Memorials may be directed to Bibles for Missions in Orange City.

