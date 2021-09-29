Alex M. Marcovich

Sioux City

Alex M. Marcovich, 70, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at a local hospital.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday with a Rosary at 4:30 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Alex was born on July 18, 1951, in Sioux City to Alex and Gladys (Katzenberger) Marcovich. He was united in marriage to Jane Hanson on May 19, 1973, in Sioux City. Alex graduated from Briar Cliff College in 1974 and from SDSU in 1977. He worked as a pharmacist in many pharmacies throughout Siouxland. He was at Greenville Pharmacy for 28 years before retiring from Lewis Drug in Elk Point, S.D. Alex was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and enjoyed fishing, woodworking, his yard, playing cards with the card club, talking to his twin brother every morning, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Jane Marcovich of Sioux City; children Nicole (Kyle) Kistner of Keedysville, Md., Anthony (Emily) Marcovich of Des Moines, Iowa, and Norman of Sioux City; grandchildren Thomas, Daniel, Alexandra, Morgan, Sophia Kistner, Amelia, and Dominic Marcovich; great-grandchildren Kieran and Adelyne Kistner; sisters Helen Smith of Grand Island, Neb., Mary (Mike) Smith of Sioux City, and Nancy (Michael) Southers of Maryland; twin brother, James (Ramona) Marcovich of Fairmount, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Gene Smith; parents-in-law, Earl and Pat Hanson; and nephew, Michael Smith.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to be used for a memorial in Alex's name.