Alex M. Marcovich
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA

Alex M. Marcovich

Sioux City

Alex M. Marcovich, 70, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at a local hospital.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday with a Rosary at 4:30 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Alex was born on July 18, 1951, in Sioux City to Alex and Gladys (Katzenberger) Marcovich. He was united in marriage to Jane Hanson on May 19, 1973, in Sioux City. Alex graduated from Briar Cliff College in 1974 and from SDSU in 1977. He worked as a pharmacist in many pharmacies throughout Siouxland. He was at Greenville Pharmacy for 28 years before retiring from Lewis Drug in Elk Point, S.D. Alex was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and enjoyed fishing, woodworking, his yard, playing cards with the card club, talking to his twin brother every morning, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Jane Marcovich of Sioux City; children Nicole (Kyle) Kistner of Keedysville, Md., Anthony (Emily) Marcovich of Des Moines, Iowa, and Norman of Sioux City; grandchildren Thomas, Daniel, Alexandra, Morgan, Sophia Kistner, Amelia, and Dominic Marcovich; great-grandchildren Kieran and Adelyne Kistner; sisters Helen Smith of Grand Island, Neb., Mary (Mike) Smith of Sioux City, and Nancy (Michael) Southers of Maryland; twin brother, James (Ramona) Marcovich of Fairmount, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Gene Smith; parents-in-law, Earl and Pat Hanson; and nephew, Michael Smith.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to be used for a memorial in Alex's name.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA
Oct
1
Rosary
4:30p.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA
Oct
2
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
Jane and family so sorry for your loss. Give yourself time to grieve. My prays are with all of you. Louise Rodriguez King
Louise king
October 1, 2021
Jane and family , My sympathy to you and your family. He was a great guy. May he rest in peace.
Deb (Strong) Tudehope
School
October 1, 2021
Jane and family Losing a Dear One like a Husband , Father, and Grandfather is so hard. I pray that the Dear Lord gives you the peace of mind knowing that Alex is now a great source of peace himself and will be with you through all of your memories.
Mark Tramontina
School
October 1, 2021
Jane and family, So very sorry to hear of Alex's passing. He was a great guy! You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Steve and Marcia Shook
Work
September 30, 2021
Jane and family...My prayers and sympathies to you on Alex´s passing.
Mark Taylor
Work
September 29, 2021
So sorry to hear of Alex passing. I remember the days at the softball field with you guys! Sending prayers to you Jane and your family!
Madonna Kass
September 29, 2021
My heart aches to hear this news. I am praying for everyone.
Marge Cunningham White
Friend
September 29, 2021
