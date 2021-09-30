Jane and family so sorry for your loss. Give yourself time to grieve. My prays are with all of you. Louise Rodriguez King
Louise king
October 1, 2021
Jane and family ,
My sympathy to you and your family.
He was a great guy.
May he rest in peace.
Deb (Strong) Tudehope
School
October 1, 2021
Jane and family
Losing a Dear One like a Husband , Father, and Grandfather is so hard. I pray that the Dear Lord gives you the peace of mind knowing that Alex is now a great source of peace himself and will be with you through all of your memories.
Mark Tramontina
School
October 1, 2021
Jane and family, So very sorry to hear of Alex's passing. He was a great guy! You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Steve and Marcia Shook
Work
September 30, 2021
Jane and family...My prayers and sympathies to you on Alex´s passing.
Mark Taylor
Work
September 29, 2021
So sorry to hear of Alex passing. I remember the days at the softball field with you guys! Sending prayers to you Jane and your family!
Madonna Kass
September 29, 2021
My heart aches to hear this news. I am praying for everyone.