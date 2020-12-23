Alfred L. Wouldstra

Orange City, Iowa

Mr. Alfred Woudstra, 92, of Orange City passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the Prairie Ridge Care Center in Orange City.

There will be a private family funeral service at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City. The Rev. Robert Drenten will officiate. Interment will follow the service at the West Lawn Cemetery in Orange City. You are invited to leave a message of condolence at www.oolman.com.

Alfred Leo was born on June 7, 1928, in Orange City. He was the second of six children, the first son, born to the Dutch immigrant Jelle (James) Woudstra and his wife Hattie Kreykes Woudstra. Baptized in the name of the Trinity into the Christian Reformed faith, Al attended the Orange City Christian Grade School and Northwestern Christian Academy. He spoke fluent Dutch and English, and he could converse in German.

In 1941, age 13, Al began working in his father's Dutch meat market, Woudstra Meat Market & Lockers in Orange City. He salted the blocks, hauled ice into the market and swept up the floors, earning him $9 a week. He began delivering meat with the meat truck, his father would sometimes spot the meat truck behind the local pool hall only to find the young Al inside 'shootin snooker,' instead of delivering meat. As he turned 16, he added slaughtering animals and processing the meat for local farmers. He could drop a 1000-pound heifer and have it dressed, halved and hanging in the cooler within 23 minutes. Soon, Al's broad smile and signature chevron mustache became the widely recognized face of customer service behind the meat counter.

From 1951 to 1953, during the Korean War, Al was drafted into the US Army, 28th division. He was stationed to the Medical Company 109th Infantry unit in Augsburg, Germany, posted to the kitchen as Meat Cutter. There, he took the opportunity to learn to snow ski at Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Bavaria, and traveled to his father's hometown of Wolvega, Weststellingwerf in the province of Friesland, Netherlands.

Al married June Carolyn Vander Vliet, a young nurse from Cuttlerville, Mich., on March 16, 1954. They made their home in Orange City, where Al had joined in the ownership of the meat market. Soon, they became the proud parents of five children. He was a very active father as he sang lullabies, played backyard baseball, chess, tennis and golf. He owned horses and would draw sketches of horses for his three daughters. Al was a magnet for humorous happenstance, which he readily shared in his easy self-deprecating style. After their children had grown Al and June enjoyed spending their winters in the sunny warmth of Val Vista Village in Mesa, Ariz.

Above all, Al loved the Lord. He never hesitated in sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ as he took every opportunity to give God all the glory. At age 87, Al officially retired from 'the Butcher shop.' Keeping his legendary snooker matches alive at the local Senior Center into his 90's.

Al and June enjoyed 65 years of marriage as he lovingly called her "my little Sweet Pea, my delicate flower," until her passing one year ago, Dec. 10, 2019. Together, they had been passionate supporters of Christian education and faithful charter members of Immanuel Christian Reformed Church. Al was a man of honor who set a strong example for living a full and prayerful life. He was a quiet lion indomitable, steadfast and true. Al never said goodbye to his family without saying "I love you! ...you mean the world to me!" He is deeply loved, and he will be deeply missed!

He is survived by his five children and their spouses, Robert (Robin Sparpana) Woudstra, William (Laura) Woudstra, Carolyn (David) Leusink, Judith (Matthew) Armstrong, Mary (Robert) Kohout; fifteen grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren, his three sisters; Silvia Veltkamp, Marilyn Kroeze and Joyce Vande Griend; sister-in-law, Vernell Kuiper; two sisters-in-law and their spouses, Doreen (Gordon) Potter, Linda (Arch) Herrema; one brother-in-law Robert Eckhardt as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife June; his parents; father and mother-in-law, Nicholas and Dorothy Vander Vliet; brother, LeRoy Woudstra; sister, Sally De Groot; five brothers-in-law, John De Groot, Dick Veltkamp, Gary Kroeze, Bernie Vande Griend and Percy Vander Tuig; sister-in-law Ruth Eckhardt; and nephew, Ronald Kroeze.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Orange City Christian School.