Alice E. Boland

Sioux City

Alice Elizabeth Boland, 91, of Sioux City, left this world Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Holy Spirit Retirement and Rehab.

Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with the Rev. Scott Squires officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 10 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Alice was born the second child of six, on May 24, 1929, in Hurley, S.D., to William and Alvina (Hellman) Dries. The family moved to Sioux City in 1944, where Alice attended school, graduating from Cathedral High with the class of 1947.

She married Edward C. Boland on Nov. 19, 1949 in Sioux City. To this union, 10 children were born.

During her working career, Alice enjoyed cleaning offices, working at Johnson Biscuit, but will be remembered fondly as the department head in the candy section of Woolco in Sioux City.

She loved playing cards, working puzzles, and playing Scrabble. Alice enjoyed listening to music, taking walks, but found her greatest joy in spending time with her children, grandchildren, siblings, and friends.

Alice is survived by her children, Carol Starch, Steve Boland, Tom (Glenda) Boland, Teresa Stueber, Vicki (Scott) Jensen, Debbie (Ryan) Jackson, Sandi (Jeff) Jaques, Jeff (Jennifer) Boland, and David Boland; 25 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Jim; sisters, Ethel and Joan; two sons-in-laws; and one daughter-in-law.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband, Ed; son, Ronald; brother, Bob; and sister, Evelyn.