Alice LaVonne Walker Gross
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020

Alice LaVonne Walker Gross

Sioux City

Alice LaVonne Walker Gross, 91, of Sioux City died on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at the Sunrise Health Center. She resided at the Pointe at Sunrise Retirement Community for the past nine and a half years.

Private Graveside services will be held on Saturday at Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at Grace United Methodist Church in the summer of 2021 when we can all travel and gather together. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Services of Sioux City.

Alice Gross was born on May 1, 1929 in the Methodist parsonage at Philip, S.D., the second child of Rev. R Marcus Walker and Joyce Belle Warriner Walker.

She graduated as the Valedictorian from Highmore, S.D., High school in 1947. She earned a BA from Huron College, Huron, S.D., in 1952 and her MA from the University of South Dakota in the 1980s.

She has been a lifelong Methodist and was currently a member of Grace United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Gross taught Geography and American Government for 28 years at East Junior (Middle) school. After retirement in 1991, she was the Parish Visitor for Grace Church for about three years. And she loved to travel all over the world; to Europe, Russia, Australia, the Caribbean and all around the United States.

Mrs. Gross was an ACBL Director of duplicate bridge and a Silver Life Master. She loved playing bridge anytime and was always willing to teach others how to play. She also loved to read books.

Alice and Joe Gross were united in marriage Aug. 26, 1951 at the First Methodist Church in Huron, S.D. They lived in Huron, Highmore, and Sioux Falls, S.D. before moving to Sioux City in 1963. Joe passed away on June 1, 2017.

Alice is survived by her children Carol Becker (Dennis), and Richard Gross (Dianne); four grandchildren, Joe G. Gross (Kelly), John R Gross (Behbinn), John R Becker, and Catherine Becker (David Savage); two great-grandsons, Elijah and Micah Savage; sister Muriel Oates (Jim) of Rapid City, S.D.; sister-in-law, Sharon Walker (Lyle) of Allen Park, Mich.; and many nephews and nieces.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers Willis Walker (Effie), Merle (Margee) Walker, and Lyle Walker.

Memorials may be sent to the family in care of Grace United Methodist Church at 1735 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City, Iowa 51106.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2020.
We are sorry to lose Mrs. Gross. Three of our children were in her history class. She was a friend to each of them and would ask about them after they graduated and married. She was a friend to all. I'm sure she is dancing with angels before the throne of God.
Betty Watkins
December 10, 2020
Alice was a lovely lady. I remember her from dancing and attending orchestra concerts. My condolences to the family. May she Rest In Peace.
Julie Krogh
December 9, 2020
