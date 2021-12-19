Alice L. (Hughes) Speraw

Coralville, Iowa, formerly Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Sioux City

Alice L. (Hughes) Speraw, 94, (just 4 days short of celebrating her 95th birthday) of Coralville and formerly of Cedar Rapids and Sioux City died peacefully in her sleep in her home on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City with the funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. There will be a time of visitation in Sioux City at the First Presbyterian Church on Tuesday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. for family and friends to share their memories and support. A private family graveside service will follow at the Logan Park Cemetery in Sioux City. To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service website at www.gayandciha.com.

Alice Luella Hughes was born Dec. 19, 1926, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of William J. "WJ" and Nettie (Williams) Hughes. Following graduation from Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids she attended and graduated from Iowa State University in Ames. On June 17, 1950, she married Eugene "Bud" Speraw in Cedar Rapids.

The couple moved to Sioux City where they began their family with Alice loving every moment of being mom! She was active not only in their day-to-day activities, but also a leader in their activities of Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, PTA, Central High School Wives, and Sunday School Teacher. She was also very active in the First Presbyterian Church in Sioux City, the Mariners Club, Round Table Study Club, PEO, Kappa Delta, and St. Luke's Auxiliary.

Alice enjoyed gardening, canning, handwork, traveling, and caring for others. She would go out of her way to help anyone with most anything. But at the end of the day, she will say that her family always came first, and she made sure of it even with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Dorane and Rob White, Kirk and Tracy Speraw, and Doretta and Ward Johnson; grandchildren, Rob White, Drew Speraw (Jamie), Brooke Smalley (Brandon), Dustin Speraw (Amanda), Bailey Speraw, Savannah Johnson, Reece Johnson, and Riley Johnson; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Barbara Hughes; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bud; brothers and their wives, Dwight and Hazel Hughes, and Ralph and Ruth Hughes; and an infant sister, Jeanette Hughes.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in her memory to Sioux City North High School Baseball or First Presbyterian Church of Sioux City.