Alice Thomas

Alice Thomas, 96, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Sunrise Retirement Community, where she had been a resident for the past six years.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Alice was born Dec. 4, 1923, in Sioux City, the daughter of Antone "Tony" and Mary Elukewich. She graduated from Central High School in 1942.

She married William "BT" Thomas on May 19, 1946. She worked at Wincharger and Dyna Technology, where she made lifelong friends before she retired as a clerk in the City Assessor's Office.

Alice is survived by her children, William (Kathy) Thomas and Deb Thomas (Doug Peckumn); grandchildren, Phil Thomas, Carrie Nash (Kasey Nash), Jacob Brower (Hanna Engel-Brower), Zach Brower (Allison Edwards), Zannie Thierer (Andrew Thierer) and Drew Peckumn; extended grandchildren, Jessica Leighton and Sara Minard; great-grandchildren, Collin, Cade, Carter, Kylie, Isla, Hazel and Max; and her daughter by choice, Marcia Frank.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 55 years, William Thomas; and brothers, Gus and Bill Luke.

Memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church or Hospice of Siouxland.

Alice's family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Sunrise Retirement Community for their care and support.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
