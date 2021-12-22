Allan C. Scott

Sioux City

Allan C. Scott, 73, of Sioux City passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at a local hospital after a long battle with heart disease.

Celebration of Life Service will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Online Condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Allan was born on Oct. 16, 1948, in Sioux City to Samuel E. Scott and Opal Mortenson. Following his education in the Sioux City Public Schools, Allan married Lynette Speichinger in 1967; to this union two daughters were born, Julie and Tara.

Allan worked as a tower-erector building communication towers, owning his own tower company "Scott Steel Erection," and then retired from Stone Container of Sioux City. While enjoying his long tower career, Allan traveled to Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and most of the United States.

Allan enjoyed motorcycles (which included racing motorcycles when he was younger), fishing, watching the Steelers play football, and watching wrestling, but found his greatest joy spending time with his grandkids, family, and friends.

Allan is survived by his daughters Julie (Donnie) Grant and Tara Scott; stepdaughter Misty Lieber; grandchildren Lakin, Donnie Jr., Brianna, Halleigh, and Trace; and sisters Carolyn Killebrew and Betty Gray.

Allan was preceded in death by his parents; brothers James Edward Scott, Charles Scott, Robert Scott, David Scott, Samuel Scott, infant Walter Scott, and Lance Corporal Kenneth K. Scott; and sister Alice M. (Scott) Miller.