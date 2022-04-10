Allan L. West

Sloan, Iowa

Allan L. West, 87, of Sloan, Iowa went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Pleasant View Care Center, Whiting, Iowa.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Community Church of Christ in Sloan, Iowa with Dr. Emery Killian officiating. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. Burial will follow the luncheon in the Graceland Cemetery of Blencoe, Iowa with military honors provided by the United States Army and the Smith-Rhodes American Legion Post #295 of Sloan. Arrangements are under the direction of Goslar Funeral Home and Monuments, Onawa, Iowa.

Allan Lee was born March 28, 1935 in Onawa. He grew up on a farm in Moorhead, Iowa with his dad, Frank; mother, Eva; and brother, Warren; and graduated from Moorhead High School in 1953. Allan worked on the family farm for a couple of years and then worked construction on Iowa's interstate and highways. In 1958, Allan was drafted by the United States Army and stationed in Italy until his honorable discharge in 1960. In 1960, he enrolled into Fayette College in Missouri. After one year, Allan went to work for Farm Bureau.

In 1962, he was called upon again by the United States Army and relocated to Fort Lewis Washington where he married Faye (mother of DeWight and Warren). After one year and five months, Allan was honorably discharged again. In 1963, Allan moved back to Sloan, Iowa and returned to Farm Bureau as an Insurance salesman until his retirement in 1996.

In 1967, Allan married Carol (mother of Monty, Lonny, Jill, and Bruce). Allan was one of the founding members and assisted in getting the Sloan Golf course built in 1970. He enjoyed golfing, boating, various card games, talking politics and watching sports including: Iowa Hawkeyes football and basketball, and the Chicago Cubs. Allan was a member of the Community Church of Christ in Sloan for many years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge.

He is survived by his children; Warren (Lisa) West of Olympia, Wash., DeWight (Penny) West of Gilbert, Ariz., Monty West of Omaha, Neb., Lonny West of Ute, Iowa, Jill Onyegbule of Sioux City, Bruce West of Hornick, Iowa and Linda Steele of North Sioux City; eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a niece, Cindy Dempster. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Eva West; one brother, Frank Warren West; and a nephew, Bradley Warren Mussell.

