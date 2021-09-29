Allen Lee Harsma

Burbank, S.D.

Allen Lee Harsma, 62, of Burbank passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at his residence.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation with the family present will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Dakota City Cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapel.com.

Allen was born May 6, 1959, in Dakota City, the son of Alvin L. and Helen M. (Tracy) Hansen. He grew up in South Sioux City. Allen married Allison Winters on May 1, 1981. Allen worked for IBP for a number of years before starting his career in painting and sandblasting. He worked for Winters Painting and Sandblasting, H&H Watertower with Bob Hillie, and then became part owner and operator of Lindner Painting Inc. He was passionate about his work and enjoyed his time whether working, camping in Yankton, or mastering the grill at family cookouts. He loved his grandchildren and cherished the time he got to spend with them.

He is survived by his wife Allison Harsma of Burbank; children Jessica (Adam) Reed of England, and Aaron Winters of South Sioux City; grandchildren Caleb, Jasmin, Marco, Jared, Trenten, Ezra, and Malachi; and siblings Jim Hansen, Doug Harsma, Mike Harsma, Patty Portis, Kathy Harsma, Sandy Gueterez, and Sheri Hansen.

He was preceded in death by his parents.