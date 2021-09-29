Menu
Allen Lee Harsma
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA

Allen Lee Harsma

Burbank, S.D.

Allen Lee Harsma, 62, of Burbank passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at his residence.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation with the family present will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Dakota City Cemetery. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapel.com.

Allen was born May 6, 1959, in Dakota City, the son of Alvin L. and Helen M. (Tracy) Hansen. He grew up in South Sioux City. Allen married Allison Winters on May 1, 1981. Allen worked for IBP for a number of years before starting his career in painting and sandblasting. He worked for Winters Painting and Sandblasting, H&H Watertower with Bob Hillie, and then became part owner and operator of Lindner Painting Inc. He was passionate about his work and enjoyed his time whether working, camping in Yankton, or mastering the grill at family cookouts. He loved his grandchildren and cherished the time he got to spend with them.

He is survived by his wife Allison Harsma of Burbank; children Jessica (Adam) Reed of England, and Aaron Winters of South Sioux City; grandchildren Caleb, Jasmin, Marco, Jared, Trenten, Ezra, and Malachi; and siblings Jim Hansen, Doug Harsma, Mike Harsma, Patty Portis, Kathy Harsma, Sandy Gueterez, and Sheri Hansen.

He was preceded in death by his parents.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Oct
2
Service
11:00a.m.
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd, Sioux City, IA
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Sherwin-Williams
October 1, 2021
I remember going to Elk Point with Mike to stand in as witnesses for your marriage. We did have some good times all those many years ago. I'm sorry for your family's loss and I think Al's in a better place. My condolences.
Cathy Harsma
September 30, 2021
James Hansen and Jim jr Keith
September 30, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful brother. We will love you and miss you always
james hansen
Family
September 30, 2021
