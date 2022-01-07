Allen Joseph Willett

Alton, Iowa

Allen Joseph Willett, 69, of Alton passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Orange City Area Health System Hospital in Orange City, Iowa.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, with Father Daniel Greving officiating and Deacon Dan Goebel assisting. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Alton. Graveside military honors will be conducted by Floyd Post 200 American Legion of Alton. Visitation with family present will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today; there will be a Catholic Order of Foresters with Knights of Columbus rosary and vigil prayer service at 5 p.m. all at the church. Visitation will resume one hour before the service on Saturday at the church. Services have been entrusted to Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com.

Allen was born March 10, 1952, at Le Mars, Iowa, the son of Martin and Armella (Ruden) Willett. He was raised and educated in the Remsen and Alton area. He graduated from Spalding Catholic High School in 1970. He then enlisted in the U. S. Air Force and served for one year. After his honorable discharge he moved back to Alton.

On June 19, 1976, he married Linda Kay Zembsch at Alton. The couple made their home in Alton. Over the years he worked at Vogel Paint & Wax, Dave De Vries Trucking, and Co-Op Oil. He also owned and operated A & L Food Shack. For the last 37 years he owned and operated Willett Insurance in Alton.

He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, American Legion Floyd Post 200, American Legion Riders, Alton Fire Department, Catholic Order of Foresters, Knights of Columbus, Alton Jaycees, Spalding Catholic School Board, Sioux City Diocese Catholic School Foundation Board, Alton Veterans Memorial, Alton City Council, and Alton Zoning Board, and he also served clients at the Sioux City Soup Kitchen. He loved spending time with family and friends, riding his motorcycle, and serving others.

He is survived by his wife Linda of Alton; daughters, Kari (Kevin) Eng of Ponte Vedra, Fla., and Kelli Willett of Sioux Center; two granddaughters, Stella and Eleanor of Ponte Vedra; siblings, Clarence (Jean) Willett of Alton, Phil (Kim) Willett of Aurora, Colo., and JoAnn Willett of Altoona, Iowa; and sister-in-law, Karen Willett of Aurora.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his father- and mother-in-law.

Casket bearers will be Paul Willett, Kent Willett, Kaye Mueller, Cindy Lundeen, Kris Willett, and Stacey Paulsen.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the family for a cause to be decided at a later date. Please mail to Al Willett Family, Fisch Funeral Home & Monument, P. O. Box 262, Remsen, IA 51050.