Aloise E. (Connolly) Ferris

Lincoln, Neb., formerly South Sioux City

Aloise E. (Connolly) Ferris, 88, of Lincoln, Neb., formerly South Sioux City, was greeted by the Face of God on Oct. 7, 2021, at her residence in Lincoln, with loving family members at her side.

Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 1405 So. 1st Ave. in South Sioux City, with viewing at 10 a.m. Aloise will be buried alongside her husband, Keith, at St. Michael's Cemetery following the Funeral Mass. The funeral will be live streamed, for the link or to leave an on line condolence, go to www.bmlfh.com.

Aloise was a long-time resident of South Sioux City, having moved to a retirement community in Lincoln in 2019 to insure safety and convenience during the pandemic.

Aloise was the daughter of Aloysius and Edna Connolly, and was raised on their family farm in Jefferson, S.D. She met and married her loving husband of 48 years, William Keith Ferris, in 1952. Together they purchased and grew The Park Plaza Motel, Restaurant and Lounge in South Sioux City. They were both invested and involved in their community for decades.

Keith and Aloise raised six children in addition to their business and community responsibilities.

Aloise is survived by five living children, Martin and Becky Ferris of South Sioux City, Michael and Susan Ferris of Lincoln, Ward and Ann Ferris of South Sioux City, Bryan and Vicki Ferris of Marion. Iowa, and Claudia and Mike Horner of South Sioux City. Her youngest son, Thomas Edward Ferris, died in 1973. She has 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Memorials in her honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, Tenn.