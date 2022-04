Mom was a amazing person. No matter what mood you were in you always had that warm smile on your face which would brighten up everyones day. You loved your grandchildren and they loved you very much. She watched me take my first breath when I came into this world and I wanted to be with her when she took her last. Today we will celebrate your new life with Jesus. You are now at rest with Jerry, Dan and your brother and sister and your mom and dad and seeing them again. You were a great person and I love you to the heavens and back.

Sherri Hays(Daughter) March 19, 2021