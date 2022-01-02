Ann R. Sefcik

Council Bluffs, Iowa, formerly Sioux City

Ann R. Sefcik, 84, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at CHI-Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., all at St. Peters Church in Council Bluffs. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Sioux City. Arrangements are with Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory in Council Bluffs.

Ann was born Oct. 2, 1937, in Sioux City to the late Dan and Mary Ellen Scully. She received her BA Degree from Briar Cliff University, and her Master's Degree from the University of South Dakota. Ann was an Instrumental Music Instructor in the Council Bluffs Community Schools for 35 years. She has been married to husband Audie for 55 years, and together enjoyed traveling, golfing and spending time with friends.

She is survived by her husband Adolf "Audie" Sefcik of Council Bluffs; brother-in-law Dennis Sefcik of Pocahontas, Iowa; and sister-in-law Mary Nieland of Carroll, Iowa.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents; sister Dolores Scully; and aunt Mae Yellman.