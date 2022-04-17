Menu
Ann Marie Springfield-Kleve
Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City - Sioux City
4125 Orleans Avenue
Sioux City, IA

Ann Marie Springfield-Kleve

Sioux City

Ann Marie Springfield-Kleve, 48, of Sioux City passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 10, 2022, at a local hospital.

Service will be held 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Dakota City United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Ann was born March 11, 1974, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Carlos, Jr. and Patricia (Graves) Springfield. In 1993 Ann graduated from South Sioux City High School. She worked for local care centers most of her life. On Nov. 2, 2003, she married Robert "Bob" Kleve, and they resided in Sioux City.

She enjoyed going out to eat and being with her Basenji fur babies, Lulu and Texas. And also liked going to Basenji conventions.

Ann is survived by her husband, Bob; father, Carlos of Cedar Rapids.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia; and her in-laws, Larry and Linda Kleve.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Apr. 17, 2022.
