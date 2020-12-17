She was like a second mother to me growing up in high school . I still called her mom to this day. Rest in peace MOM . Now you can be with your honey Joe again. Thank you so much for everything you did for me.
Mark Curry
December 18, 2020
Tim:
I am so sorry to hear about your Mom. From the picture, I can see that she had a great smile and enjoyed life. Take care. Connie (Scott) Guenthner / CF Industries
Connie Guenthner
December 16, 2020
Jackie Marrinan
December 16, 2020
Beautiful inside and out. You will be missed Aunt Annie