Anna Marie Gormally

Sioux City

Anna Marie Gormally, 87, of Sioux City passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, while living with her daughter in King George, Va.

There will be a public funeral service at 10 a.m. on Saturday at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Sioux City. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. There will be a private family visitation Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Anna was born Oct. 15, 1933 in Jefferson, S.D.; she was the daughter of Leo and Josephine (Malenson) Richer.

In November of 1950, Anna married Joseph E. Gormally in Sioux City; he passed away on Jan 9, 2016.

Anna was a long time member of St Boniface Catholic Church. She was a strong willed woman who loved God and her family relentlessly. Anna enjoyed sewing and attending her grandchildren's games.

She is survived by her children Jean Benson (Randy) of King George, Joe Gormally, Jr (Barb), Tim Gormally, Steve Gormally (Glenda), and Remi Gormally all of Sioux City; seven grandchildren Kimberly Post (Jeff), Cheryl Kirkpatrick (Jim), Brian Benson (Candy), Marc Gormally, Mike Gormally (Christina), Cory Gormally (Kaleigh), Steffanie Danke (Rob); 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; two sisters Betty Sampson of Sioux City and Marcella Ludwig of Nanea, Idaho; and many nieces and nephews.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Gormally; an infant son Michael; a daughter-in-law Jean Gormally; two sisters and three brothers.