Annette (Hayes) Loche

Sioux City

Annette (Hayes) Loche, 58, of Sioux City started her journey on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Service will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Annette was the daughter of the late Winston and Annabelle Hayes. She was born in Sioux City on Feb. 22, 1964. She graduated from West High School in 1982.

Annette married Terrance Hayes, Sr. on June 2, 1982. To this union, three children were born: Antoinette Hayes of Chicago, Ill.; Terrance (Amanda) Hayes II of Sioux City; and Jaleisa Hayes of Sioux City. She also welcomes nine grandchildren, whom she loved dearly as they kept her going.

Annette and Terrance divorced in 2005. On Sept. 2, 2007, she married Nathaniel Loche, Jr. and to this union there were no children. Annette gained two stepdaughters, four step-grandchildren, and one step-great-grandchild.

Through Annette's life, she received multiple degrees from Nebraska Indian Community College, and received her Bachelor of Science degree from Bellevue University.

Annette is survived by her husband, Nathaniel Loche, Jr.; children; grandkids; stepchildren; step-grandkids; two brothers, Anthony (Maria) Hayes of Sioux City and Ricky Field of Sioux City; four sisters, Bernice Hayes and Bessie Hayes of Colorado, Marilyn Fields of Sioux City, and Linda Thompkins of Memphis, Tenn.; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Annette was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; brother, Gregory Wells; and brother, Kennedy Lee Hayes.

Special thank you to her home health nurse, Jen Casey, and to all the doctors and nurses, and to everyone who prayed for our mother.

Special message from daughter Jaleisa: Mommy, you will be truly missed and in our hearts forever. Thank you for being such a kind, caring, giving woman. Your children and grandchildren will make sure you live on. You can rest now, beautiful. We love you.