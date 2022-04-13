Annette M. McCauley

Winnebago, Neb.

Annette M. McCauley made her way peacefully to Heaven, surrounded by her ones, on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Wake Services were held at the Ho-Chunk Center in Winnebago at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 7. The Winnebago Wake and Burial Program are in charge of arrangements.

Annette was born Sept. 12, 1959, to Donna McCauley and Robert Bowman. She was a lifelong member of the Reformed Church; her faith personified her life.

She is survived by her husband Frank Loera Jr.; daughters Aubrey Loera, Anna Loera, and Alanna Loera; sons Francisco Ramon Loera and James Loera; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brothers Mike, Pernell, and Darrel.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Donald and Winona McCauley, who raised her from a young age as their own daughter; her parents; infant son Orlando Julian Loera; and brother Rodney McCauley.