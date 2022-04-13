Menu
Annette M. McCauley
1959 - 2022
BORN
1959
DIED
2022

Annette M. McCauley

Winnebago, Neb.

Annette M. McCauley made her way peacefully to Heaven, surrounded by her ones, on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Wake Services were held at the Ho-Chunk Center in Winnebago at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 7. The Winnebago Wake and Burial Program are in charge of arrangements.

Annette was born Sept. 12, 1959, to Donna McCauley and Robert Bowman. She was a lifelong member of the Reformed Church; her faith personified her life.

She is survived by her husband Frank Loera Jr.; daughters Aubrey Loera, Anna Loera, and Alanna Loera; sons Francisco Ramon Loera and James Loera; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brothers Mike, Pernell, and Darrel.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Donald and Winona McCauley, who raised her from a young age as their own daughter; her parents; infant son Orlando Julian Loera; and brother Rodney McCauley.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Apr. 13, 2022.
