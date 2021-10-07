Ardetta M. Blackbird

Walthill, Neb.

Ardetta M. Blackbird, 69, of Walthill began her journey on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, surrounded by family at a local hospital. Services were held on Wednesday at the Small Arena-Little Warrior Park, with Burial at the Omaha Tribal Cemetery in Macy, Neb.

Mrs. Blackbird was born March 15, 1952, to Hazel (Freemont) and Marvin Morris, Sr. She had 13 siblings. She spent most of her life with her life partner, confidant, best friend, and husband Curtis W. Blackbird for 39 years, whom she is now reunited with in the spirit world.

She enjoyed her time with family, friends, co-worker and traveling. She always established relationships with most that she crossed paths within her 20+ years as a CNA, 18 years in housekeeping and sanitation, church, and bingo.

She is survived by a sister Inez (Morris) Parker, and her husband Stanley Parker of Walthill; sister Mary (Morris) Vargas and partner Jeff Trudell of Walthill; brother Eldon Morris and his wife Lori (Springer) Morris of South Sioux City; brother Charles N. Morris of Macy; brother Marvin Morris, Jr. of Walthill; grandsons Nathan Blackbird and Antonio Merrick; and lots of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband; mother; father; brothers Doran Sr., David, Truman Sr., Bernard Sr., Alfred, Stewart, and Hugh; sister Anita; nephews Quentin and Bernard Jr.; nieces Florence "Florine" and Denise "Dee;" and grandsons Andrew and Ryan.