Ardis Jensen
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street
Iowa Park, TX

Ardis (Cipperley) Jensen

Iowa Park, Texas

Ardis LaRae (Cipperley) Jensen, 84, of Iowa Park passed on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, peacefully in her home surrounded by family.

Services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Friday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wichita Falls, Texas, with a family visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Dutton Funeral in Iowa Park. Arrangements will be under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park.

Ardis was born on July 25, 1937 in Cherokee County, Iowa, to the late Glen and Wilma (Fogleman) Cipperley. She attended school in Ida County, graduating from Holstein in 1955. Ardis was married to Roger LaVerne Jensen on March 24, 1957.

Her joy in life was children. She worked as a childcare provider in the early years then worked at the Tom Burnett Memorial Library in Iowa Park for many years, also volunteering in many of the library's programs including nursing home reading, the summer reading program, and her favorite story time. She later became the program coordinator.

She served the Our Redeemer Lutheran church of Wichita Falls, including as the President of the Lutheran Woman's Missionary League. Ardis was a decorated member of the Red River Optimist Club, serving in all capacities and also serving the North Texas District as the chairman of "House of Optimism" for many years.

She loved everyone and never met a stranger.

She is survived by her children Donna (David) Lucas of Cherokee, Iowa, and Michael (Lisa) Jensen of Wichita Falls; grandchildren Amber (Scott) Frantum, Austin (Megan) Lucas, Jennifer (Josh) Hale, and Guthrie (Misti) Jensen; great-grandchildren Gavin Frantum, Aubrey and Kade Lucas, Michelle (Kevin) Coy, Ethan Madison, Cheyenne, Nathan, and Benjamin Hale, Jailyn, McKayla and Michael Jensen, and Logan and Jami Quintanilla; great-great-granddaughter Vanessa Coy; sisters Joan (John) Frederick of Iowa Park, and Elaine (Lloyd) Brown of Sioux City; sister-in-law Lois Jensen of Battle Creek, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, cousins. and friends.

Ardis was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 61 years; brother Myron Cipperley; sister Janet Cipperley and infant twins brother and sister.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers Memorials be made to the Red River Optimists Scholarship fund or the Our Redeemer Lutheran Church children's program.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dutton Funeral Home
300 East Cash Street, Iowa Park, TX
Dec
31
Service
11:30a.m.
Our Redeemer Lutheran Church
Wichita Falls, TX
