Ardyce Fargo Derochie

Oklahoma City, Okla., formerly Sioux City

Ardyce Fargo Derochie, 81, of Oklahoma City passed away on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.

Ardyce was born on June 6, 1940, in Akron, Iowa, to Albert and Bernice Fargo. Ardyce spent the early years of her life living on a farm where she would drive a tractor and do farming chores. She attended a one room school house, and while in school, was responsible for the care of her three younger siblings. Her family later moved to Sioux City. While attending West Junior High, she met the love of her life, Dennis Derochie.

She graduated from Central High School in 1958 and immediately began her career with Northwestern Bell and AT&T. She married Dennie Derochie on Nov. 1, 1958, in Sioux City. Ardyce held many management positions throughout her career, which resulted in her relocation from Sioux City to Des Moines to New Jersey and to Dallas, Texas, where she retired in 1993.

Ardyce enjoyed traveling with her husband in their motorhome while attending NASCAR races, vacationing in south Texas, and working in her yard, but most importantly, being an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Dennis Derochie of Oklahoma City; daughter, Wendy (Richard) Derochie Katseres of Oklahoma City; two grandsons, Zachary (Louise) Katseres of Houston, Texas, and Nicholas (Erica) Katseres of Oklahoma City; five beautiful great-grandchildren; two sisters, Vivian (Ronald) Fargo Derochie of Sioux City, and Marge (Butch) Fargo Simmons of Warren, Texas; and one brother, David Fargo of Black Hawk, Colo.

Ardyce is preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Geil Fargo.