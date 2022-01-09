Menu
Ardyce Fargo Derochie

Ardyce Fargo Derochie

Oklahoma City, Okla., formerly Sioux City

Ardyce Fargo Derochie, 81, of Oklahoma City passed away on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.

Ardyce was born on June 6, 1940, in Akron, Iowa, to Albert and Bernice Fargo. Ardyce spent the early years of her life living on a farm where she would drive a tractor and do farming chores. She attended a one room school house, and while in school, was responsible for the care of her three younger siblings. Her family later moved to Sioux City. While attending West Junior High, she met the love of her life, Dennis Derochie.

She graduated from Central High School in 1958 and immediately began her career with Northwestern Bell and AT&T. She married Dennie Derochie on Nov. 1, 1958, in Sioux City. Ardyce held many management positions throughout her career, which resulted in her relocation from Sioux City to Des Moines to New Jersey and to Dallas, Texas, where she retired in 1993.

Ardyce enjoyed traveling with her husband in their motorhome while attending NASCAR races, vacationing in south Texas, and working in her yard, but most importantly, being an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Dennis Derochie of Oklahoma City; daughter, Wendy (Richard) Derochie Katseres of Oklahoma City; two grandsons, Zachary (Louise) Katseres of Houston, Texas, and Nicholas (Erica) Katseres of Oklahoma City; five beautiful great-grandchildren; two sisters, Vivian (Ronald) Fargo Derochie of Sioux City, and Marge (Butch) Fargo Simmons of Warren, Texas; and one brother, David Fargo of Black Hawk, Colo.

Ardyce is preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, Geil Fargo.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jan. 9, 2022.
Wendy, I remember when we first met at West Junior. You were very kind, I'll never forget. My mom just passed also., Jan.8.. My condolences to you and your family.
Linda Plummer
January 11, 2022
Our deepest sympathy to you, Dennie and Wendy. We have such great memories of all the times we spent with you. Ardyce was a wonderful lady.
Joe & Elaine Mallette
Friend
January 10, 2022
I remember the Fargo family because I went to school with Marge and David, Vivian, you and Ron from the John Morrell days. It is always hard to tell our loved ones good bye. My heart felt sympathey goes out to all your familys. No matter what I say it does not lessen the sting, but you know that some one share your pain with you.
Tom Roberts
Other
January 9, 2022
my sympathy to all the family HUgs
Phyllis olson
Friend
January 9, 2022
