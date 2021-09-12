Arlene C. (Medinger) Berger

Sioux City

Arlene C. (Medinger) Berger, 94, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at her home in Sioux City.

A Funeral Mass and Memorial Service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Cross St. Michael's Catholic Church. A rosary will be said at 9:00 a.m., followed by visitation prior to the Funeral Mass. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brother's Colonial chapel. Condolences may be sent online at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Arlene was born on the family farm, one of eight children, to Albert and Mary Medinger of Springbrook, Iowa. She attended St. Peter and Paul Grade School and St. Joseph Catholic High School. She was a 1948 graduate of the St. Joseph School of Nursing in Dubuque, Iowa.

Arlene met her husband, Bill while they both worked at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque. The couple wed in June of 1953 in Springbrook, and ultimately settled in Sioux City, Iowa.

There, they raised a family of five children, Anne (Steve), Dave (Paulette), Daniel Leo (Cris), Mary (Mark), and Mike. Arlene was mother and role model for her family of five children, 20 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren.

Arlene's RN skills cared for patients of St. Luke's Hospital in Sioux City, and she later worked for Doctors Down, Blackstone and Wolpert.

She was a legendary baker, talented bridge player, frequent golfer and avid Cubs, Notre Dame, Hawkeye and Heelan sports fan. She stayed on cloud nine for months after the Cubs won the 2016 World Series having never missed a single pitch.

Faith was a driving force in Arlene's life. She was an active member in St. Michaels parish, the Carmel Guild, Catholic Daughters, and had a special devotion to the Blessed Mother. She also volunteered time at Sioux City Hospice and Queen of Peace.

She is survived by her five children; 50 grand and great- grandchildren; sisters, Lillian (Trenkamp) and Maxine (Sullivan); and a brother, Vincent Medinger.

Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents; brothers, John and Vernon Medinger; and her sisters, Florence Heir and Myla Keil.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following charities: Queen of Peace, Sioux City; The Carmelite Nuns of Sioux City; Holy Spirit Retirement Community; Bishop Heelan Catholic High School. Please send donations to: c/o Dan Berger, 163 Suncoast Dr., McCook Lake, SD 57049