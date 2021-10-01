Arlene White

Sioux City

Arlene White, 99, of Sioux City, danced her way to God on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Holy Cross Parish-St. Michael Catholic Church in Sioux City. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Inurnment will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Arlene was born Nov. 3, 1921, in Mitchell, S.D., the daughter of Bob and Sue (Hettinger) Axemaker.

She fell head over heels for Paul White, and they were married on Oct. 21, 1938. The union was blessed with nine children, Ron, Bob, Suzy, James, Michael, Kathleen, Marcy, Debra, Cindy, and their beloved golden retriever, Bojo. Arlene was a terrific homemaker. After her children were grown, she became the office manager for Siouxland Insulation.

Arlene was a lifelong member of the Sioux City Senior Center where she found her love for entertaining by performing lip sync, tap dance, and drama.

Her greatest joy was playing cards and board games with her family and friends. She was an avid bridge player and attended many tournaments. Her dog, Bojo was a great companion for her. He also loved to entertain. Paul would take Bojo to entertain the residents of many group homes. Bojo gave her much comfort after Paul passed away.

Those left to honor her memory are her five daughters, Suzy (Dennis) Doyle, Kathy (Steve) Ashby, Marcy White, Debra (Scott) Russell and Cindy Anderson; three daughters-in-law Sandy White, Mary White, and Colleen White; 27 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Sue; husband, Paul; four sons, Ron, Bob, James, and Michael; four sisters, Alvina Langley, Marge Mertz, Dorothy Boyle, and Marty Mustapha; granddaughter, Nichole Anderson; great-grandson, Keaton Chicoine; and great-granddaughter Kathleen White.

Many thanks to the Northern Hills staff that took such great care of Arlene for 10 years and to Hospice of Siouxland for their loving care of Arlene at the end of her days.

Donations may be made in Arlene White's name to the Humane Society of Siouxland.

God Bless. Thank you.