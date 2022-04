Arnold 'Arnie' J. Kroese

Sheldon, Iowa

87, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Service: Dec. 14, 2:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sheldon. Burial: East Lawn Cemetery. Visitation: Dec. 14, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., at the church. Service will be live streamed on church website at https://www.stpaulsheldon.org. Vander Ploeg Funeral Home, Sheldon.