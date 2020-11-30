Art Gerritson

Rock Valley, Iowa

Art Gerritson, 86, of Rock Valley, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Hegg Health Center in Rock Valley.

Private family services will be held for Art with Pastor Jim Sweers of the Pioneer United Methodist Church officiating. Burial with military rites will be in Valley View Cemetery. Public Viewing, with no family present, will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley. Masks and social distancing are required and limited to 15 visitors at time. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Arthur Lane Gerritson was born April 18, 1934, in Rock Valley, Iowa, son of Lane and Margaret (Kastine) Gerritson. He married Wilma (Billie) De Jager on Jan. 28, 1955, at the First Reformed Church pastor's home in Rock Valley. They lived in Rock Valley where he worked at Van Zee's Block and Tile. Art also served his country in the Army and was stationed in Germany for two years.

In 1961, Art started working at the Rock Valley Community School as head custodian where he will always be remembered by the staff and students. Following retirement in 1998, he enjoyed driving vehicles for Hi-Way Chevrolet Buick in Rock Valley for about 20 years.

Art was an active member of Pioneer United Methodist Church. His great love was his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He loved spending time with family and friends. Art's favorite pastime was fishing along with hunting, camping, gardening and maintaining his yard.

Art is survived by his wife, Billie; their two children, Bryan (Bev) Gerritson of Orange City, Iowa, and Brenda (Michael) Beumer of Urbandale, Iowa; four grandchildren, Becky (Justin) Sanders, Nick (Amber) Gerritson, Sebastian (Amy) Beumer and Emily (Matt McHugh) Beumer; 10 great-grandchildren, Bryan Sanders, Nathan Sanders, Noah Sanders, Emma Harper/Gerritson, Christopher Harper/Gerritson, Grace Harper/Gerritson, Keith Gerritson, Alexa Gerritson, Braylen Beumer and Claire Beumer; one brother, Ben (Sandy) Gerritson of Sioux City; two sisters, Betty Kraayenbrink of St. Paul, Minn., and Helen (Doug) Reinke of Sioux City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Leonard Gerritson.

In lieu of flower and gifts, the family requests that memorials be directed to the Rock Valley Food Bank.