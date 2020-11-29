Arthur Joseph Holverson

Phoenix, Ariz., formerly Soldier, Iowa

Arthur Joseph Holverson, 95, of Phoenix and formerly of Soldier passed away Nov. 21, 2020 at Honor Health Dear Valley in Phoenix.

A prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Atonement Lutheran Church, 4001 W. Beardsley Rd., Glendale, Ariz. Arthur, with his beloved wife, Florine, and their daughter Kathleen will be laid to rest in Iowa at a later date. Arrangements are with Menke Funeral Home in Sun City, Ariz. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com

Arthur was born May 6, 1925 in Soldier to Herbert and Candace (Carr) Holverson. As an only child, Arthur was truly the descendant of Norwegian pioneers. The earliest Holversons immigrated to America in 1870, settling and homesteading in western Iowa in 1883. Upon his graduation from Soldier High School in 1941, Arthur continued to work with his father on the family farm outside of Soldier.

He married Florine Lucille McManis on Feb. 15, 1947. As was the custom in farming communities, Arthur and Florine lived with his parents in a small house on the original tract of land until 1952. At that time, Herbert and Candace built a new house and Arthur and Florine remained on the home place to raise their family. Arthur and Florine had six children: Kathleen Louise, Candace Lillian, Blair Richard, Mary Jo, Karen Jean, and Paul Herbert. All were raised on the family farm and were instilled with a commitment to faith, family, and hard work.

Arthur and Florine encouraged their children to be involved in church activities, school sports and music, and 4-H. There were many nights Arthur would rush through evening chores to drive miles to sit in gyms and on ballfield bleachers. He supported his children's efforts whole-heartedly, and they all knew and appreciated his dedication to their lives. Arthur loved sports and later in life extended his enthusiasm and interest to his grandchildren's and even great-grandchildren's ventures.

Arthur was a lifelong Lutheran as were generations of Holversons before him, dating as far back as 1853 in Norway. He was baptized and later confirmed in 1939 in the Lutheran Church of Soldier Valley. All of his children were baptized and confirmed in what became the Soldier Lutheran Church. Arthur was very active in the church and served as a deacon for a number of years. His faith and love for our Savior was the foundation of his life.

In 1984, Arthur and Florine began a new chapter in their lives, moving to Phoenix. Arthur worked for a construction company and through his strong, Iowa work ethic was highly valued for his contribution to its success. Florine helped care for grandchildren and together with their daughter Karen and her son, Cody, Arthur and Florine established their new home. They continued their devotion to the Lord through participation in Atonement Lutheran Church of Glendale. Throughout their Phoenix years, Arthur and Florine maintained a strong interest in the pursuits of all their children and grandchildren.

Arthur's life can best be described as that of a faithful servant to God and a loving father to his family. He set an example of what a spiritual leader should be in a household, and he considered his family to be his greatest accomplishment.

He "never met a stranger" and loved a good joke and funny story, especially about his grandchildren. He and Florine were married 67 years and he once counseled a grandson, "Hang in there – the first 60 years are the hardest!" Though she had probably heard that quip a few times, Florine got a good laugh.

Arthur is survived by his children Candace (Max) Boustead of Sergeant Bluff; Blair (Sharon) Holverson of Moorhead, Iowa; Mary Jo (Bill) Birk of Sioux City; Karen Richey of Phoenix; Paul (Deb) Holverson of Smithfield, Utah; 16 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents; the love of his life, Florine; and his eldest daughter, Kathleen.

The family would like to thank Honor Health Deer Valley for their care of him during these difficult times. The family is also appreciative of the church family at Atonement Lutheran Church of Glendale for the love and support they have always shown the Holversons. In addition, they would like to offer a special thank-you to Pastor Haught, who has been an invaluable source of friendship and inspiration to Arthur over the years.