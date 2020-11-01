Austin M. Fleck

Sioux City

Austin M. Fleck, 39, of Sioux City, passed away on Oct. 24, 2020.

Private family memorial service will be held at Church of The Nativity. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. The family encourages friends to leave online condolences, and share memories and photos to www.AMFleck.com.

Austin was born on Sept. 9, 1981, in Dickinson, N.D., to Arnie and Sandy (Nathan) Fleck. They moved to Sioux City in 1987. After graduating from East High School in 2000, he went on to receive a degree in construction management from University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He was recruited by McCarthy Building Company, where he thrived as a project superintendent. He was trusted with some of the company's most complex and challenging projects, building water treatment facilities and solar power fields. His 14 years at McCarthy took him all over the U.S., including Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, and Mississippi. He gained widespread respect as a leader, builder, and mentor.

Austin lived life boldly. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding motorcycles. He had a tremendous sense of humor, told colorful stories, bribed his co-workers with popsicles, and liked to celebrate "Freedom Friday's" dressed in USA flag-wear. He baked many pies in a quest to perfect his grandmother's pie crust recipe, usually 12 at a time. Never one to back down from a challenge, whether a friendly dare or a complex engineering problem, Austin was encapsulated by his favorite motto, "Come and Take It." The only thing more wild and free than Austin himself may have been his luxurious and oft-decorated beard.

Those lucky enough to know Austin felt the warmth of his tremendous and generous heart. He was a gruff, teddy bear of a man who literally gave the shirt off his back for his family, friends, and coworkers.

Those left to honor his memory include his parents, Arnie and Sandy Fleck of Sioux City; brothers, Tanner (spouse, Hollie) Fleck, and Garrett (spouse, Caitlin) Fleck; nephew, Hank Fleck; and many other friends and co-workers that he would consider family.