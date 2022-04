Avis Faye Clark Grundman

Cherokee, Iowa

82, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Services: Dec. 11 at 2 p.m., Memorial Presbyterian Church, Cherokee. Burial: at a later date. Visitation: Dec. 10 from 5 to 7 p.m., Boothby Funeral Home, Cherokee. Social distancing and masks required, and only 15 people allowed at a time in the funeral home.