Avis S. Hefner

Sioux City

89, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Services: Dec. 20 at 11 a.m., Morningside Lutheran Church, 700 South Martha. Burial: Lawn Ridge Cemetery, Coleridge, Neb. Visitation: Dec. 20 from 9 to 11 a.m., at the church. Arrangements with Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel.