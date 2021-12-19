Menu
Avis S. Hefner
Avis S. Hefner

Sioux City

Avis S. Hefner, 89, died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Sunrise Retirement Community following a short illness.

Service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at Morningside Lutheran Church, 700 South Martha, with Pastor Tom Lovan officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday prior to funeral. Burial will be at Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge, Nebraska. Arrangements are with Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside Chapel.

Avis was born June 14, 1932 in Coleridge, Neb., to William and Katherine (Bohlken) Willms. She grew up on her family farm in Coleridge and in 1949 graduated from Coleridge High School. On Nov. 26, 1950, she married Wendel H. Hefner at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. They started their married life on a farm near Coleridge. Around 1954 they moved to Sioux City where Wendel started his career with Postal Finance. They lived in Lincoln and Omaha and returned to Sioux City in 1968, where they maintained their home and shared their life together until Wendel's death in 2002. Avis was a long-time member of Morningside Lutheran Church.

During their marriage, Wendel and Avis had five children. Avis was the epitome of a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was known for her baking, including cookies, dinner rolls and cinnamon rolls. She reveled in having extended family in her home for holiday dinners and other occasions, often preparing holiday meals for 35 or more family members. Avis was an avid reader; her home contained hundreds of books, many of which were gifts from her family. She was a member of Red Hats and participated in the Lifelong Learning Program at Western Iowa Tech.

Avis and Wendel enjoyed traveling, spending extended winter vacations in Arizona. Avis loved traveling to Hawaii. After Wendel's death, Avis enjoyed traveling around the country with friends and cruised to Columbia and the Panama Canal. But above all, Avis cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Avis is survived by her children, Christine (Anders) Christensen of Minneapolis, Minn., Rebecca (Robert) Nelson of Sioux City, Michael (Nancy) Hefner of Johnston, Iowa, Deborah (Shelby) Johnstone of Sioux City and Andrew Hefner of Johnston; grandchildren, Rachel Hollender (Travis Gerhke), William (Chelsea) Hollender, Peter (Kelsi Ustipak) Hollender and Charles (Jocelyn Wolff) Hollender; Katie (Rob) Towler and Aimee (Cole) Hoff; Angela (Doug) Owen, Patti (Chad) Baker, David (Alex) Hefner, and Greg Hefner; Christopher Johnstone, Nick Johnstone, and Ryan Johnstone; 16 great-grandchildren and another one on the way; sister, Carol Hefner of Coleridge; two sisters-in-law, Kay Hefner and Janice Hefner, both of Coleridge; two brothers-in­ law, Wendel Hahne of Norfolk, Neb., and Nile Johnson of Blair, Neb.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Linda Johnson; husband Wendel; parents-in-law; two sisters-in-law; and five brothers-in-law.

Avis was truly the tie that bound her family together and she will be deeply missed.

Memorials may be sent to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge, Morningside Lutheran Church, Hospice of Siouxland and Sunrise Retirement Community.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Dec. 19, 2021.
Sponsored by Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel.
With deepest sympathy to the Hefner family. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Fran Palmersheim
December 21, 2021
