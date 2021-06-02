Avis Marie Rice (Bigfire), Winnebago, Neb.

Avis Marie Rice (Bigfire) passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021, at home surrounded by family.

Avis was born in Albert Lea, Minn. Her mother was Alice Mae Bigfire. Her father was Adam Albert Brown Jr. She married Nicholas Rice Sr. on May 19, 1988.

She lived half her life in Worthington, Minn. She graduated from Flandreau Indian School in 1975. She moved to Winnebago, Neb., in 1986. She worked as a cook for the Winnebago Youth Shelter, Head start, and finished her career working with the Winnebago Senior Center. She loved her job and she was great at it.

She has six children, daughter, Leatha Bass, son, Hugh Bigfire, daughter. Katherine Rice, son, Gabriel Rice Sr., son. Nicholas Rice Jr., daughter, Mary Hannah Rice. She has 12 grandchildren, Leandra Bass, Vincent Bass III, Raelyn Bigfire, Benicio Noble Rice, Ava Mae Arrow, Daisy Rice, Veronica Rice, Gabriel Rice Jr, Darren Greene, Camden and Rocky, and another grand baby on the way; and two sisters, JoAnn H. Brown and Christina Brown.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Mae Bigfire.