Barbara Best

Sioux City

Barbara Best, 87, of Sioux City left this world to be reunited with her husband Jim, on Thursday, April 14, 2022, while surrounded by her family.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday with a prayer service at 7 p.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Barbara was born on May 31, 1934, in rural Madison, Neb., to Rudolph and Marie (Koreck) Ondracek. She was united in marriage to Jim Best on Aug. 15, 1953. They celebrated 67 years of marriage and were blessed with seven children. Jim passed away on Sept. 30, 2020. In 1972, they started Best Carpet Service with their sons and continued to install carpet until their retirement in 1997. Barbara also worked for Zenith, St. Joseph Hospital, and the Hilton Inn. She also ran a luncheonette at the Blue Mill Lounge, where many patrons enjoyed her cooking.

Barbara enjoyed embroidery, reading, gardening, fishing, going "bumming" at her favorite flea markets, watching Days of Our Lives, Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy (she proudly answered many of the questions). Barbara also enjoyed cooking for her large family, especially on the holidays, spending time with her many grandchildren, and her friends at Riverside Gardens. Barbara was also a devoted Nebraska Husker Fan. Go Big Red!

She is survived by her twin sons, Jerry (Tammy) and Larry (Michele) of Sioux City; sons Don (Tracy) of Hinton, Iowa, Jim (Mavis) of Volga, S.D., and Randy (Jodi) of Sergeant Bluff; daughters Sandy (Rick) Lara and Jenny Haltli (Bob Klemmensen) of Sioux City; sister, Libby (Alan) Sydow of Otterville, Mo., sisters-in-law Carol (Jack) Gildea, Linda (Dave) Doohen of Lompoc, Calif., and Susan Cutter of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; 25 loving grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jim; daughter-in-law, Tracy Best; and several brothers and sisters.

Pallbearers will be her five sons and son-in-law.

Our family would like to thank Hospice of Siouxland, especially Sherri, Melissa and LaNette for their wonderful care of our mother.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Our lives will never be the same without our dear mother, we will miss her greatly, her laugh, her smile and jokes.