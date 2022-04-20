Barbara Kay (Barker) Canny

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Barbara Kay Canny (née Barker) passed away in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Armstrong Funeral Home in Mount Ayr with services beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Benton Cemetery in Benton, Iowa.

Barbara was born Dec. 31, 1941, in Mount Ayr, Iowa, to LaViece and Clarence Barker. Barbara attended Morningside College in the early 1960s. She lived with her husband Garold and son Brian in Cedar Rapids, where she worked as a social worker, and Montgomery, Texas.

Barbara is survived by her sisters Karyn Stone, Lana (Dick) Gibson, and Rita (Larry) Hunter; brothers David (Carol) Barker and Danny (Jeannie) Barker; and son Brian (Jennifer) Canny.

Donations in her honor can be made to the Food Bank of Iowa (http://give.foodbankiowa.org/), the Animal Alliance Rescue of Mount Ayr (515-520-7748), or any PBS station.