Sioux City Journal
Barbara D. Parrish
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020

Barbara D. Parrish

Englewood, Fla., formerly Remsen, Iowa

Barbara D. Parrish, 68, of Englewood, formerly of Remsen, passed away unexpectedly on Oct 17, 2020.

Barbara was born on Dec 31, 1951, in Le Mars, Iowa, the daughter of Karl and Dorothy Johnson of Remsen. She graduated in 1969 from Remsen Union High School.

Barbara's main pleasure in life involved the rescue of animals. In particular, she rescued Pit Bull dogs, and generously supported a number of animal rescue organizations.

Besides her husband, John Colaw; survivors include her daughters, Regina Sitzman and Michelle Parrish Borst, both of Kansas City; sisters, Kathy Nelson of Tacoma, Wash., and Karen Johnson Byrd of Englewood.

Barbara requested any memorials to please be made in her name to Missouri Pit Bull Rescue, P.O. Box 300803, Kansas City, MO 64130.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
