Barbara Ann Derby

Akron, Iowa

Barbara Ann Derby went home to dance with Jesus and her husband on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. today, with a light meal after at the Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until service time with the family present. Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday in Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.waterburyfuneralserviceinc.com/

Barbara A. Derby was born Dec. 14, 1948, to Velma and Alvin Klemke. She wanted to be remembered as trying to be the best Mom that she could be and as someone who loved teaching students. She taught and retired from South Sioux City Senior High School, Akron-Westfield and Elk Point Jefferson. Mom would have taught forever but the Family and Consumer Science (Home Economics) programs were discontinued.

Mom had an adventurous spirit. She recently jumped out of a plane and sky dived. She had a fun sense of humor and a wonderful smile. She loved to go to Dairy Queen for cherry dilly bars and her stash of licorice, Twizzlers, and Twinkies never ran out of stock.

Two of her favorite titles were Mrs. Derby and Nana. She loved her grandchildren very much and was very proud of them. Mom and Dad also enjoyed roller skating and going for rides when we were small for twist ice cream cones at Scotties.

Mom loved her church and church family, Friendship Assembly in Hawarden, Iowa, and she said she was happy to enter God's heavenly palace that was saved for her. She was not afraid of death. She stated she looked forward to seeing other family members and friends who passed before her.

She is survived by her son, Eric Derby; daughter, Melissa (Steve) Munsen; granddaughter, Madelynn Munsen of Akron, Iowa; grandson, Christopher (Holly) Munsen; great-grandchildren, Sophi, Luke, and Theo Munsen of Mapleton, Iowa; and her brother, Rod Klemke of Slaton, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Derby; son, Michael Derby; grandchildren, Melody and Max Munsen; parents; and mother- and father-in-law, Leo and Dorothy Derby.

A special thank you to the caring and kind staff at Care Initiatives Hospice.

Until we see you again Mom, know we are forever grateful for you as our Mom.