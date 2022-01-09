Barbara J. 'Barb' Junck

Sioux City

Barbara J. "Barb" Junck, 92, of Sioux City passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at a local care facility.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service time. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Barb was born the daughter of Helmuth and Helen (Aldag) Baak on Dec. 23, 1929, in Denison, Iowa. She graduated from East High School. Barb married Ralph Junck on July 31, 1948, in Sioux City. They made their home in the same house for 72 years. Barb was a homemaker and raised five children. She later worked for Gerkin Windows for 17 years until her retirement.

She loved her family and grandchildren dearly. She enjoyed animals, especially her birds, and also flowers.

Barb was a longtime active member of St. Luke Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school, vacation Bible school, and Luther League.

Barb is survived by her children, Susan (Keith) Davis, Ron (Linda) Junck, Judy (Butch) Gordon, Lana (Rex) Fischer, and Steve (Terri) Junck, all of Sioux City; sister, Sharon (Lee) Warne of Prescott Valley, Ariz.; 11 grandchildren, Jason (Karen), Tracie (Dana) Nicki (Jeremy), Quinten (Brittany), Justin (Lorinda), Heather, Shane, Bobbi, Kerry, Korey, and Cole; 22 great-grandchildren; and ten great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph; and grandchildren, Rick and Jenny.