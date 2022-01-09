Menu
Barbara J. "Barb" Junck
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA

Barbara J. 'Barb' Junck

Sioux City

Barbara J. "Barb" Junck, 92, of Sioux City passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at a local care facility.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service time. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to meyerbroschapels.com.

Barb was born the daughter of Helmuth and Helen (Aldag) Baak on Dec. 23, 1929, in Denison, Iowa. She graduated from East High School. Barb married Ralph Junck on July 31, 1948, in Sioux City. They made their home in the same house for 72 years. Barb was a homemaker and raised five children. She later worked for Gerkin Windows for 17 years until her retirement.

She loved her family and grandchildren dearly. She enjoyed animals, especially her birds, and also flowers.

Barb was a longtime active member of St. Luke Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school, vacation Bible school, and Luther League.

Barb is survived by her children, Susan (Keith) Davis, Ron (Linda) Junck, Judy (Butch) Gordon, Lana (Rex) Fischer, and Steve (Terri) Junck, all of Sioux City; sister, Sharon (Lee) Warne of Prescott Valley, Ariz.; 11 grandchildren, Jason (Karen), Tracie (Dana) Nicki (Jeremy), Quinten (Brittany), Justin (Lorinda), Heather, Shane, Bobbi, Kerry, Korey, and Cole; 22 great-grandchildren; and ten great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph; and grandchildren, Rick and Jenny.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA
Jan
13
Service
10:30a.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
I am so sad hearing this. Barb was a great lady and a great neighbor. My only regret is I didn´t know her longer.. to her family, I am so sorry for your loss and you all will be in my thoughts.
Sara Murphy
January 12, 2022
So sorry Ron, to your whole family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you..
Bob and Lyn Marksbury
January 10, 2022
So sorry for your loss, Sue & family.
Carla J Andersen
Other
January 10, 2022
Ron, condolences on the loss of your mother. May she live on in your thoughts, and in your sharing of stories about her.
Doug W. Johnson
January 9, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers to you Judy and your family.
Beth Thiele/Marty Marino
Friend
January 9, 2022
