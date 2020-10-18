Barbara Mahoney

Hot Spring, Ark., formerly Sioux City

Barbara Brookman Mahoney, 95, of Hot Springs, formerly of Sioux City, graduated to heaven on Oct. 13, 2020, following a long and blessed life.

An Inurnment gathering for the family will be held at a future date in Vermillion, S.D.

Barbara was born on March 23, 1925, to Dr. L J and Flo Brookman, in Vermillion. Barbara grew up in a family filled with love and friends which included her sister, Shirley. She graduated from high school and university, both in Vermillion.

Then she met the love of her life, Loren Mahoney. (Loren's birthday and year was one day before Barbara's.) They married on June 17, 1949. Barbara and Loren lived in Sioux City for 31 years. They started a family which grew to six sons. Barbara was full of energy and loved her boys, and was involved in scouts, sports, school library, PEO, First United Methodist Church, and 50 years of tennis. At one point all eight in the family were playing tennis together. The family enjoyed trips to the vacation home in northern Iowa, Okoboji. Barbara loved crafts and was always collecting pine cones, rocks, weeds, shells, greeting cards and created innumerable keepsakes for those she loved.

In 1980, Loren and Barbara moved to Hot Springs and adopted that town, throwing themselves into activities to benefit the Boys Club, Garvan Woodland Gardens and many other causes. They enjoyed happy days with family and friends in their home. Our mom lived an active life. She got up on water skis at age 77, and zip lined across a river at age 88. She traveled with dad and her family extensively and loved life and everyone around her.

She is survived by six sons, Mark (Susan) of West Des Moines, Thomas of Cleburne, Texas, Brook (Kelly) of Greenwood Village, Colo., Philip (Amy) of Southlake, Texas, Mike of Fayetteville, Ark., and Andy (Barbi) of Deephaven, Minn.; 14 grandchildren, Katie Mahoney of Denver, Colo., Patrick (Sabina) Mahoney of Van Meter, Iowa, Taylor Mahoney of Dallas, Texas, Michael (Yoo-Jin) Smoldt of Garland, Texas, Andrew (Jordan) Mahoney of Denver, Spencer (Maude) Mahoney of Denver, Emily (Tom) Mahoney of San Jose, Calif., Court Mahoney of Richmond, Va., Morgan Mahoney of Denver, Maxwell Mahoney of Fayetteville, Brian Mahoney, Charlie Mahoney, Jack Mahoney, and Molly Mahoney, all of Deephaven, Minn.; and seven great-grandchildren, Max Mahoney, Layla Smoldt, Ariel Smoldt, Ruthie Smoldt, Charley Mahoney, Reese Mahoney, Palmer Mahoney.

She was preceded in death by Loren; her parents; and sister, Shirley.

The family wishes to express gratitude for the care of Mom by friends, Sheila Greathouse and Ann Carrithers and the Arkansas Hospice Inc.