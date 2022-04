Barbara Elaine Trullender

Ida Grove, Iowa

74, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Services: Dec. 17 at 2 p.m., Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home, Ida Grove. Livestream available on the funeral home's Facebook page. Burial: after the service, Ida Grove Cemetery, Ida Grove. Visitation: one hour prior to service time, at the funeral home, limited to 15 people at a time. Masks and social distancing required.