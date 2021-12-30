Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara L. Widner

Barbara L. Widner

Sioux City

62, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. Services: Jan. 1 at 2 p.m., CrossPointe Church, Sioux City.


Published by Sioux City Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
1
Service
2:00p.m.
CrossPointe Church
Sioux City, IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Praying for Holy Spirit to give all the family comfort. Knowing Barb is with Jesus and no more pain is comforting!
Gregg and mary Gesche
January 1, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of your loss of such a special individual! She has left an amazing legacy of faith for her family and friends!
Linda Holub
Friend
December 30, 2021
What a wonderful lady. She conquered many obstacles in her wife time. So thankful that God brought her into our lives. So very proud that we were able to have her in our Global Class and she took all the courses for Ordination. Even when she was not feeling good she always came to class. What a powerful women. She now has her crown in glory, Hallelujah!
Ted and Lois Greaves
Friend
December 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results