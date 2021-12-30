Praying for Holy Spirit to give all the family comfort. Knowing Barb is with Jesus and no more pain is comforting!
Gregg and mary Gesche
January 1, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of your loss of such a special individual! She has left an amazing legacy of faith for her family and friends!
Linda Holub
Friend
December 30, 2021
What a wonderful lady. She conquered many obstacles in her wife time. So thankful that God brought her into our lives. So very proud that we were able to have her in our Global Class and she took all the courses for Ordination. Even when she was not feeling good she always came to class. What a powerful women. She now has her crown in glory, Hallelujah!